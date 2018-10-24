wrestling / News
Various News: PAC Introduces Dragon Gate Streaming Service, NJPW Top 5 Fighting Spirit Moments, Ticket Packages Announced For Wrestle Kingdom
October 24, 2018 | Posted by
– Dragon Gate has posted a new video with PAC (formerly Neville) introducing the new Dragon Gate streaming service. It includes recent and past shows for $13 a month.
PAC introduces the #DragonGateNetwork https://t.co/y6NLKxXGCL#DragonGate #PAC
— Dragon Gate English (@DragonGateEN) October 19, 2018
– NJPW has released a new video looking at the top five moments from Fighting Spirit Unleashed.
– NJPW has also announced that ticket packages for Wrestle Kingdom 13 and New Year Dash will go on sale tonight at 9 PM ET. The only match announced for Wrestle Kingdom so far is IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defending against Hiroshi Tanahashi.