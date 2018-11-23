Various News: PAC Says He Left WWE Over Enzo Push, DJ Z Says He Designed Old ROH Logo

– PAC did a Q&A on Instagram and revealed that Enzo Amore’s push onto 205 Live was a key reason for his WWE departure. An image was posted to the former Neville’s Instagram story, in which he says that he reponds to “Why did you leave WWE?” with “They killed the king and gave the crown to a wannabe rapper.”

Amore’s push on 205 Live was a contentious point for many fans; some felt it helped liven up the brand, while others believed he didn’t belong on a show that emphasized skill in the ring. PAC walked out of the company in October of last year and Enzo, who was fired in January amidst allegations of sexual assault, said last year that he “made Neville quit.”

– DJ Z posted to Twitter noting that he created one of Ring of Honor’s original logos. The Impact star, real name Michael Paris, shared a pic of an RF Video website update from Gabe Sapolsky announcing that he had won a contest to design the logo: