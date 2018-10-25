wrestling / News
Various News: PAC Set To Compete For Over the Top Wrestling, Meet Ronda Rousey’s Animals
– PAC will be going to Over the Top Wrestling in Dublin soon, which will be his first European show since leaving WWE. He made his return to wrestling at a Dragon Gate show on October 2.
– Ronda Rousey shared photos of the animals she keeps on her farm Browsey Acres in a post on Instagram. She also wrote an article about the critters for her official website.
Meet the animals of Browsey Acres! We’re working to live off grid and become a little more self dependent every day. Trips to the grocery store are getting fewer and farther between, someday I hope we can get by with just one trip a month. Our chickens and ducks give us eggs, our goats are pack goats that can help us travel and carry 30-40 lbs each over any terrain! Our donkey Milly protects the ranch from coyotes and other predators – Alfonzo who I’m holding in this picture has 4 girlfriends he’s really rough on and bullies the other ducks – he’s contribution will probably be thanksgiving dinner (No means no Alfonzo!) but the point is every animals is happy, spoiled rotten, has a life worth living, and contributes. If you want to see the results of me trying to chase down every animal we got and take a picture with them all in one afternoon – here ya go!! Link in bio!!