Various News: PAC Set To Compete For Over the Top Wrestling, Meet Ronda Rousey’s Animals

– PAC will be going to Over the Top Wrestling in Dublin soon, which will be his first European show since leaving WWE. He made his return to wrestling at a Dragon Gate show on October 2.

Will not be November — OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) October 25, 2018

– Ronda Rousey shared photos of the animals she keeps on her farm Browsey Acres in a post on Instagram. She also wrote an article about the critters for her official website.