Various News: PAC vs. Mike Bailey Added To RevPro Event, New Match Added To WrestlePro’s Alaska Debut

– A match between PAC and “Speedball” Mike Bailey has been added to RevPro’s event on Thursday.

– Meanwhile, WrestlePro has added a match between Taya Valkyrie and Katarina Leigh to their debut in Alaska on April 20, 2019. The show also features Sonjay Dutt, Colt Cabana, MJF versus Swoggle, Johnny IMPACT versus Dan Maff and more.