Paige Teases ‘January’ In New Tweet

September 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Paige

– Late last month, former WWE Superstar Paige (aka Saraya Knight) sent out a tweet that she’s “not done yet,” possibly teasing an eventual return to the ring. Earlier today, she shared another tweet, simply writing, “January,” sparking more discussion on a possible return. You can view her tweet here:

Paige

