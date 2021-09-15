wrestling / News
Paige Teases ‘January’ In New Tweet
September 15, 2021 | Posted by
– Late last month, former WWE Superstar Paige (aka Saraya Knight) sent out a tweet that she’s “not done yet,” possibly teasing an eventual return to the ring. Earlier today, she shared another tweet, simply writing, “January,” sparking more discussion on a possible return. You can view her tweet here:
January
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) September 15, 2021
