Various News: Paul Heyman Paid Tribute To New Jack on Talking Smack, New Shirt Released To Benefit New Jack’s Family, Latest AEW Outside the Ring

– During today’s episode of Talking Smack on Peacock, Paul Heyman paid tribute to New Jack, who passed away at the age of 58.

– CollarxElbow have announced a new t-shirt, with the sales going to support the family of New Jack.

We’ve coordinated with New Jack’s family and all the proceeds from this shirt will go directly to them. Please help support anyway you can with a purchase or share. https://t.co/rvmYfGtZbj@THETOMMYDREAMER @BlueMeanieBWO @HeymanHustle @dlobrown75 @TheRealAlSnow @OfficialTAZ pic.twitter.com/c5rhMnQAzR — COLLARxELBOW (@COLLARxELBOW) May 15, 2021

– The latest edition of AEW Outside the Ring, featuring Anthony Ogogo, is now online.