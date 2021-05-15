wrestling / News

Various News: Paul Heyman Paid Tribute To New Jack on Talking Smack, New Shirt Released To Benefit New Jack’s Family, Latest AEW Outside the Ring

May 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Paul Heyman EVOLVE

– During today’s episode of Talking Smack on Peacock, Paul Heyman paid tribute to New Jack, who passed away at the age of 58.

– CollarxElbow have announced a new t-shirt, with the sales going to support the family of New Jack.

– The latest edition of AEW Outside the Ring, featuring Anthony Ogogo, is now online.

