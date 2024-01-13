– HighspotsAuctions.com has announced a private signing with WWE’s Paul Heyman on February 8. Also, here’s an update on upcoming virtual signings for Highspots:

* January 18 – Dana Brooke (aka Ashley Mae Sebara)

* January 22 – Samoa Joe

* February 1 – Demolition

– Kyle Lewis announced that his Character Select Comedy stand-up show this weekend is sold out. The show will be held later tonight and will feature Lewis, Stokely Hathaway, Ryan Nemeth, Dan Barry, and more. You can see his announcement below:

– Zelina Vega and Dakota Kai released the latest episode of their ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL webshow: