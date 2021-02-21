wrestling / News
Various News: Paul Heyman Takes A Shot At RAW, Roman Reigns On Spearing Edge, Riho Named AEW Wrestler of the Week
– During today’s episode of Talking Smack, Paul Heyman took a shot at WWE’s Monday Night RAW while hyping up the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.
He said: “There is no SmackDown without Roman Reigns! There is no RAW wi-there shouldn’t be a RAW anyway … have you 𝑤𝑎𝑡𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑑 it lately?!”
“There is no SmackDown without Roman Reigns! There is no RAW wi-there shouldn’t be a RAW anyway … have you 𝑤𝑎𝑡𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑑 it lately?!“
– @HeymanHustle on #TalkingSmack
😂😂😂
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 20, 2021
– Speaking of Reigns, he commented on delivering the spear to Edge on last night’s episode of Smackdown.
He wrote: “I let you open my show, but you’re not going to close it.”
I let you open my show, but you’re not going to close it. #Smackdown https://t.co/f5o0uAXkum
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 20, 2021
– Riho has been named the AEW Wrestler of the Week after her win over Serena Deeb on this week’s episode of Dynamite.
What a return to the ring for @riho_gtmv, our #WrestlerOfTheWeek 💪 pic.twitter.com/QpVyN4QcDQ
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Key Commentary Lesson From Vince McMahon, One Of His Favorite WWE Characters
- New Details On Creative Dispute Between Sammy Guevara And Impact
- Undertaker On Make-A-Wish Work Being a Career Highlight, Why He Hasn’t Done More
- Booker T Reveals Which Current Wrestling Star He’d Build A New Promotion Around