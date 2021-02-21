Various News: Paul Heyman Takes A Shot At RAW, Roman Reigns On Spearing Edge, Riho Named AEW Wrestler of the Week

– During today’s episode of Talking Smack, Paul Heyman took a shot at WWE’s Monday Night RAW while hyping up the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

He said: “There is no SmackDown without Roman Reigns! There is no RAW wi-there shouldn’t be a RAW anyway … have you 𝑤𝑎𝑡𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑑 it lately?!”

– Speaking of Reigns, he commented on delivering the spear to Edge on last night’s episode of Smackdown.

He wrote: “I let you open my show, but you’re not going to close it.”

– Riho has been named the AEW Wrestler of the Week after her win over Serena Deeb on this week’s episode of Dynamite.