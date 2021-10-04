wrestling / News
Various News: PCO Teased For Upcoming GCW Events, Likely Date For Next AEW Dark Tapings, Full Gear Nearly Sold Out
October 4, 2021 | Posted by
– GCW is teasing the return of PCO for their upcoming events, although didn’t specify on when the former ROH World Champion might show up. His deal with Ring of Honor expires on December 1.
The Monster is coming home…
⏳🧟♂️💀🔋⏳ pic.twitter.com/xhMvS9n8ve
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 4, 2021
– PWInsider reports that the next likely date for AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios will be on the weekend of October 23 in Orlando.
– It was also noted that tickets for AEW Full Gear in Minneapolis are almost sold out.
