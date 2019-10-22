wrestling / News

Various News: PCO Wrecks a Stop Sign, Hangman Page Shares a Funny Tweet, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

October 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PCO ROH

– PCO released a new video showing him getting a driving lesson from D.Destro. They then stop, and PCO then wrecks and steals a stop sign. You can see that clip below.

– The Hangman Adam Page shared the following tweet of a video of a horse that appears to be trotting to his theme music. You can check out that video below.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* Former WWE Superstar D’Lo Brown turns 47 years old today.
* Pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter turns 74.
* Impact Wrestling star and Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie turns 36 today.
* Today also marks the birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales. He would’ve been 77 years old.
* Today also marks the birthday of late former WWE Superstar Bad News Brown. He’d have been 73.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

PCO, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading