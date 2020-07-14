Various News: WWE Content to be Available on Peacock Service, The Bella Twins Share a Baby Vlog, Brian Myers Gives Tour of His Garage Collection

– Per Variety, the NBCUniversal Peacock streaming service will have more than 100 hours of WWE content that will be available starting next month. This will include WWE Untold, Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, and compilations such as John Cena’s Best WrestleMania Matches.

– The Bella Twins shared a new vlog where Nikki and Brie Bella have a snack after a two-mile hike and show their babies moving. You can check out that vlog below.

– The Major WF Pod YouTube channel released a video of Brian Myers giving a tour of his garage. You can check out that video below.