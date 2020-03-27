wrestling / News
Various News: Perro Aguayo Sr. Documentary Update, DragonMania Show Cancelled, April 25th AAA Tapings Off
March 26, 2020
– The documentary on the life of Perro Aguayo Sr. is completed and awaiting release, according to a new report. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the documentary, which was first reported about in September, is completed and stuck waiting for a release due to the current shutdown of theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
– The site noted that Ultimo Dragon’s 2020 DragonMania show in Mexico has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The annual show is run in Mexica and taped for Japanese television.
– Finally, AAA’s April 25th TV taping in Tijuana have been canceled.
