Various News: Perro Aguayo Sr. Documentary Update, DragonMania Show Cancelled, April 25th AAA Tapings Off

– The documentary on the life of Perro Aguayo Sr. is completed and awaiting release, according to a new report. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the documentary, which was first reported about in September, is completed and stuck waiting for a release due to the current shutdown of theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

– The site noted that Ultimo Dragon’s 2020 DragonMania show in Mexico has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The annual show is run in Mexica and taped for Japanese television.

– Finally, AAA’s April 25th TV taping in Tijuana have been canceled.