Various News: Photo of Renee Paquette Backstage At AEW Revolution, T-Bar Jokes About Failed Explosion, New Christian Cage & Ethan Page Shirts On Sale

– Renee Paquette took to social media last night to post a picture of herself and Brandi Rhodes backstage at AEW Revolution. The two were comparing baby bumps in the photos.

Brandi wrote: “Bumps out (Lawd help us both tonight).”

Renee added: “Pre violence bumps.”

– T-Bar is the latest to mock AEW for the failed explosion at the end of last night’s AEW Revolution PPV.

He wrote on Twitter: “Tune in tomorrow night at 8PM EST for an explosive new episode of @WWE Monday Night RAW on the @USA_Network!”

– AEW has new shirts for new arrivals Ethan Page and Christian Cage available for purchase.