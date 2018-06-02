Various News: Photos From John Hennigan’s Wedding, 50 Rare Photos of AJ Styles, WWE Remembers Jeff Hardy’s Leap At Wrestlemania 23

– Zack Ryder tweeted photos from the wedding of John Hennigan and Taya Valkyrie, which you can see below.

What a wedding! Love it! My dad would be so jealous of me right now! @ImChelseaGreen #KiraAndJohn pic.twitter.com/I5iMzm5wco — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 2, 2018

Valkyrie and Chelsea Green also posted some photos on Instagram:

About last night…… A post shared by Taya Valkyrie – Lucha Royalty (@thetayavalkyrie) on Jun 2, 2018 at 10:48am PDT

– WWE has posted a gallery of fifty rare and unseen photos of the WWE Champion, AJ Styles.

– WWE has uploaded a video of Jeff Hardy’s leap at Wrestlemania 23 in a Money in the Bank match, to hype this year’s PPV event.