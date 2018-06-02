wrestling / News
Various News: Photos From John Hennigan’s Wedding, 50 Rare Photos of AJ Styles, WWE Remembers Jeff Hardy’s Leap At Wrestlemania 23
– Zack Ryder tweeted photos from the wedding of John Hennigan and Taya Valkyrie, which you can see below.
At a beautiful wedding with @ImChelseaGreen…Not ours……yet 😉 pic.twitter.com/x7ADtv5S71
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 2, 2018
What a wedding! Love it! My dad would be so jealous of me right now! @ImChelseaGreen #KiraAndJohn pic.twitter.com/I5iMzm5wco
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 2, 2018
BANG! 💎 @mikethemiz @TheRealMorrison @RealDDP @JustinRoberts #KiraAndJohn pic.twitter.com/gfHS1QMi3y
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 2, 2018
Valkyrie and Chelsea Green also posted some photos on Instagram:
– WWE has posted a gallery of fifty rare and unseen photos of the WWE Champion, AJ Styles.
Happy birthday to our PHENOMENAL #WWEChampion, @AJStylesOrg! #HappyBirthdayAJ https://t.co/kDTg46KTaW
— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2018
– WWE has uploaded a video of Jeff Hardy’s leap at Wrestlemania 23 in a Money in the Bank match, to hype this year’s PPV event.