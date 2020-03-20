– Matt Hardy’s AEW debut video, which currently sits at 1.8 million views, is the 10th most-watched video on AEW’s YouTube channel.

– wXw announced JD Drake and Laredo Kid will take part in the Catch Grand Prix tournament from September 23 to 27 in Oberhausen, Germany.

– Pitbull was at last night’s GCW Acid Cup event. Sort of.

Thank you to Platinum recording artist @pitbull for performing during intermission of tonights #AcidCup LIVE on IWTV! pic.twitter.com/RkXvoVclh6 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 20, 2020

– SHO and Hiroshi Tanahashi did an interview with NJPW.