Various News: Pitbull Cutout At GCW Event, Matt Hardy AEW Debut Video Views

March 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Matt Hardy AEW Dynamite

– Matt Hardy’s AEW debut video, which currently sits at 1.8 million views, is the 10th most-watched video on AEW’s YouTube channel.

– wXw announced JD Drake and Laredo Kid will take part in the Catch Grand Prix tournament from September 23 to 27 in Oberhausen, Germany.

– Pitbull was at last night’s GCW Acid Cup event. Sort of.

– SHO and Hiroshi Tanahashi did an interview with NJPW.

AEW, GCW, Matt Hardy, Jeremy Lambert

