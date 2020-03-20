wrestling / News
Various News: Pitbull Cutout At GCW Event, Matt Hardy AEW Debut Video Views
March 20, 2020
– Matt Hardy’s AEW debut video, which currently sits at 1.8 million views, is the 10th most-watched video on AEW’s YouTube channel.
– wXw announced JD Drake and Laredo Kid will take part in the Catch Grand Prix tournament from September 23 to 27 in Oberhausen, Germany.
– Pitbull was at last night’s GCW Acid Cup event. Sort of.
Thank you to Platinum recording artist @pitbull for performing during intermission of tonights #AcidCup LIVE on IWTV! pic.twitter.com/RkXvoVclh6
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 20, 2020
– SHO and Hiroshi Tanahashi did an interview with NJPW.
