Various News: Pre-Sale Code for AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis, Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Fusion: Alpha, Highlights From WWE NXT 2.0
– Tickets for AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis on November 10 go on sale this Friday, but there will be a pre-sale tomorrow with the code AEW317. You can get your tickets here.
– Tonight’s MLW Fusion: Alpha on Youtube will feature the following:
* MLW National Openweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Tom Lawlor
* Arez vs. Aramis
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:
