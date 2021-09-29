Various News: Pre-Sale Code for AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis, Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Fusion: Alpha, Highlights From WWE NXT 2.0

wrestling / News

September 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Tickets for AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis on November 10 go on sale this Friday, but there will be a pre-sale tomorrow with the code AEW317. You can get your tickets here.

– Tonight’s MLW Fusion: Alpha on Youtube will feature the following:

* MLW National Openweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Tom Lawlor
* Arez vs. Aramis

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

