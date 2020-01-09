wrestling / News
Various News: Pre-Sale Codes For Upcoming AEW Dynamite Shows, Two New Names Set For GCW For the Culture, More Tickets On Sale For PCW Ultra’s Anniversary Show
– Pre-sales for AEW Dynamite in Denver, Colorado (March 4) and Salt Lake City, Utah (March 11) started today at 11 AM ET. The code for Denver is FLEETCO and the code for Salt Lake City is FLEETUT. You can find tickets here.
– Chris Bey and BLK Jeez have been added to GCW For the Culture on April 3.
– More tickets are now on sale for PCW Ultra’s Anniversary show.
Due to overwhelming demand, we just added 50 more GA tickets.
PCW ULTRA • ANNIVERSARY 2020
FRI | JAN 10, 2020
231 W C Street | Wilmington, CA.
get tickets: https://t.co/2ETm4OY1BO pic.twitter.com/U9TkBFYqNf
— PCW ULTRA • ANNIVERSARY 2020 • 1/10/20 (@PCWULTRA) January 8, 2020
