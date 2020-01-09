wrestling / News

Various News: Pre-Sale Codes For Upcoming AEW Dynamite Shows, Two New Names Set For GCW For the Culture, More Tickets On Sale For PCW Ultra’s Anniversary Show

January 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

– Pre-sales for AEW Dynamite in Denver, Colorado (March 4) and Salt Lake City, Utah (March 11) started today at 11 AM ET. The code for Denver is FLEETCO and the code for Salt Lake City is FLEETUT. You can find tickets here.

– Chris Bey and BLK Jeez have been added to GCW For the Culture on April 3.

– More tickets are now on sale for PCW Ultra’s Anniversary show.

