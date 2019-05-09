Various News: Pre-Sale For NXT Takeover: XXV Today, Lineup For Today’s WWE European Shows, GCW To Celebrate Homicide’s 25th Wrestling Anniversary

May 9, 2019 | Posted by

– There is currently an online pre-sale for NXT Takeover: XXV on June 1 in Bridgeport, Connecticut at the Webster Bank Arena. To access it, use the codes WWENXT or WWEBPT at Ticketmaster.com.

– The Smackdown portion of the WWE’s tour of Europe begins today in Dublin with the following lineup:

*WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan with Rowan.

*WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles.

*WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair.

*The Usos vs. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura with Lana.

*WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion The IIconics vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane.

*Matt Hardy vs Lars Sullivan.

*Xavier Woods vs Sami Zayn.

*R-Truth with Carmella vs Andrade with Zelina Vega.

Meanwhile, RAW hits Brussels, Belgium at Forest National, featuring:

*Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley.

*WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor vs. Elias

*Titus O’Neil vs. Mojo Rawley

– Game Changer Wrestling has announced they will hold a live event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Homicide’s wrestling debut called “5150 – A Tribute to Homicide” on July 14 at 9 PM at Villain in Brooklyn. You can get tickets here.