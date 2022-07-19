Various News: Pre-Sale Info For AEW Grand Slam 2 Tickets, Impact Louisville Tickets

– The online pre-sale for the AEW Grand Slam 2 Dynamite and Rampage tapings at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City on September 21st will begin on July 21st from 10AM to 10PM ET at ticketmaster.com. The pre-sale code is SUNNYBLISS46. Tickets will then officially go on sale the next day. Last year’s AEW Grand Slam drew a sellout of 20,177 fans. (h/t PWInsider)

– Impact Wrestling has announced that tickets for their shows in Louisville, Kentucky are now on sale. Over Drive will take place on November 18th at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall and air on IMPACT Plus and YouTube while Kentucky Chaos will take place November 19th.