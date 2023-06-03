wrestling / News
Various News: Pre-Show For NWA Crockett Cup Online, Chris Bey Is In the Real Bullet Club, Bronson Reed Has A Letterboxd Account
– The pre-show for night one of the 2023 NWA Crockett Cup is now online.
– While there may be imitations or spinoffs elsewhere, Chris Bey wants you to know he’s in the real Bullet Club.
I am in the REAL #BULLETCLUB
— Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) June 3, 2023
– Speaking of wrestlers wanting you to know things, Bronson Reed has a Letterboxd account so you can find out what he thinks of the new Transformers next weekend.
Also if you're a #moviebuff follow me on #letterboxd https://t.co/C5H6mwizWF
— BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) June 3, 2023