wrestling / News
Various News: Preshow For Impact Wrestling Under Siege Available, Secret Origins of Octagon Jr, Highlights From Talking Smack
May 7, 2022 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has posted the entire pre-show for their Under Siege event online. It featured the following matches:
* Heath Slater & Rhino vs. Shera & Raj Singh
* Rich Swann vs. Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey
You can follow along with our live coverage here.
– MLW has released a new video looking at the secret origins of Octagon Jr.
– WWE has posted the following highlights from today’s episode of Talking Smack:
More Trending Stories
- Tammy Sytch Arrested, Charged With DUI Manslaugher & More in Relation to Fatal Car Accident
- Tay Conti Responds To Scorpio Sky’s Shot At Her From AEW Rampage, Sky’s Girlfriend Responds
- nZo On W. Morrissey Getting Past His Personal Struggles, Recalls Getting Morrisey Help
- Note on Interest in Windham Rotunda, How Much Money He Earned In WWE