Various News: Preshow For Impact Wrestling Under Siege Available, Secret Origins of Octagon Jr, Highlights From Talking Smack

– Impact Wrestling has posted the entire pre-show for their Under Siege event online. It featured the following matches:

* Heath Slater & Rhino vs. Shera & Raj Singh

* Rich Swann vs. Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey

– MLW has released a new video looking at the secret origins of Octagon Jr.

– WWE has posted the following highlights from today’s episode of Talking Smack: