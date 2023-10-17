wrestling / News
Various News: Preview for Chris Jericho’s Upcoming Movie Country Hearts, Rey Fenix Forced to Withdraw From Wrestling Revolver Show, Brandon Cutler & Prince Nana Set for Memphis Wrestling
– A preview is now available for Chris Jericho’s upcoming feature, Country Hearts. The film debuts on Sunday, October 22 at 8:00 pm on UpTV. You can check out the preview below:
“The daughters of country music and rock royalty find themselves at a crossroads, torn between following their dreams of performing and helping their father run an up-and-coming horse breeding business.”
– PWInsider reports that Rey Fenix missed a scheduled Wrestling Revolver date in Texas over the weekend due to an injury. Fenix last wrestled on AEW Dynamite one week ago, losing the International Championship to Orange Cassidy.
– Memphis Wrestling has announced that AEW’s Prince Nana and Brandon Cutler will be appearing for the promotion on Sunday, October 29:
