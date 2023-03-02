wrestling / News
Various News: Preview Clip of John Cena & The Rock Rivalry on WWE Rivals, Andre the Giant Replica Title, Tony St. Clair Chats With Gerald Brisco & Bradshaw
March 2, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE released a new preview clip for WWE Rivals showcasing the rivalry of The Rock and John Cena. The new clip features The Rock returning to the ring for WWE Survivor Series 2011, teaming with John Cena against The Miz & R-Truth. You can check out that clip below.
– WWEShop.com has a new WWE World Heavyweight Championship replica title available for the title that was constructed to be worn by Andre the Giant had he won at WrestleMania 3.
– Tony St. Clair is the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:
