Various News: Preview for New Colt Cabana Podcast, Penelope Ford Plays Goosebumps Game, Renee Paquette Interviews Shinsuke Nakamura

May 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW wrestler Colt Cabana announced a new podcast called Wrestling Anonymous. You can check out a preview for the new Colt Cabana show below:

– Penelope Ford released a new video where she plays Goosebumps: Dead of Night. You can check out that new video below:

– Today’s episode of Oral Sessions With Renee Paquette has been released. The guest for this week’s episode is WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura. Here’s an official description:

He’s an artist in the ring, an artist in the kitchen, and Shinsuke Nakamura is an artist on Oral Sessions as he reunites with his old foil for a rare podcast interview! The former WWE Intercontinental Champion discusses whether he’d open up a restaurant, his checkered past with Brock Lesnar and his love for sun and surf.

