Various News: Preview for Thursday’s NJPW on Roku, WWE Now Previews Tonight’s NXT

May 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW

– NJPW has released a preview for this week’s episode of NJPW on Roku, which debuts Thursday, May 13 at 5:00 pm. This week’s episode features Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL from the New Japan Cup 2020 Finals. You can check out that preview clip below:

– WWE Now released a video preview for tonight’s NXT, which features two major title matches:

NJPW, The Roku Channel, Jeffrey Harris

