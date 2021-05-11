wrestling / News
Various News: Preview for Thursday’s NJPW on Roku, WWE Now Previews Tonight’s NXT
– NJPW has released a preview for this week’s episode of NJPW on Roku, which debuts Thursday, May 13 at 5:00 pm. This week’s episode features Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL from the New Japan Cup 2020 Finals. You can check out that preview clip below:
– WWE Now released a video preview for tonight’s NXT, which features two major title matches:
