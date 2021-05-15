wrestling / News
Various News: Preview for Tomorrow’s Biography Special on Shawn Michaels, Rocky Romero Virtual Signing Livestream
May 15, 2021
– WWE has released a new preview for the A&E original Biography episode on WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. The episode debuts tomorrow at 8:00 pm ET on A&E. You can see that preview clip below:
– Highspots.com is conducting a live virtual signing with wrestler Rocky Romero. You can check out the livestream below:
