Various News: Preview for Tomorrow’s Biography Special on Shawn Michaels, Rocky Romero Virtual Signing Livestream

May 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Vince McMahon Shawn Michaels

– WWE has released a new preview for the A&E original Biography episode on WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. The episode debuts tomorrow at 8:00 pm ET on A&E. You can see that preview clip below:

Highspots.com is conducting a live virtual signing with wrestler Rocky Romero. You can check out the livestream below:

