Various News: Preview For Tonight’s AEW Countdown To Double or Nothing, Shocking ROH Moments, Free Match Between Dragon Lee and Will Ospreay

May 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing

– AEW has released a preview for tonight’s Countdown to Double or Nothing special on TNT at 10 PM ET. The PPV itself airs tomorrow night from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

– ROH has released a new video looking at the top seven ‘Holy S***’ moments in company history.

– ROH has also released a free match between Dragon Lee and Will Ospreay from Manhattan Mayhem in 2017.

