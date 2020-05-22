wrestling / News
Various News: Preview For Tonight’s AEW Countdown To Double or Nothing, Shocking ROH Moments, Free Match Between Dragon Lee and Will Ospreay
May 22, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW has released a preview for tonight’s Countdown to Double or Nothing special on TNT at 10 PM ET. The PPV itself airs tomorrow night from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
– ROH has released a new video looking at the top seven ‘Holy S***’ moments in company history.
– ROH has also released a free match between Dragon Lee and Will Ospreay from Manhattan Mayhem in 2017.
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo Says Drew McIntyre Is Being Hurt by Poor WWE Writing, Says McIntyre Needs to Stand Up to WWE To Protect His Character
- Jim Ross Discusses Undertaker Debuting ‘American Badass’ Character at WWE Judgment Day 2000, If He Liked the Idea Initially, Praises Calaway’s Courage
- Nikki Bella Explains Breakup With John Cena, She Didn’t Want to Force Him to Become a Father, Says a Cena Sex Story Got Taken Out of Her Book
- Bully Ray Discusses Meeting With Vince McMahon About Bringing Bully Ray Character to WWE, Reveals Why Vince Didn’t Want to Use It