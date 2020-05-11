wrestling / News
Various News: Preview for Tonight’s Episode of RAW, Batista Movie Now Streaming On Amazon, Brian Myers On Dream Matches With Zack Ryder
– Tonight’s RAW, like all other WWE shows in the last several months, will be taped at the Performance Center tonight. WWE has yet to announce any matches, but WWE.com does have the following bullet points in the official RAW preview:
* Becky Lynch to confront Women’s Money in the Bank contract holder Asuka this Monday on Raw
* Edge is on the hunt for Randy Orton
* How will the Street Profits-Viking Raiders rivalry evolve?
– The film Hotel Artemis, which features Batista in a supporting role, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime.
– Brian Myers is no longer teaming with Zack Ryder, but did post a list of dream matches for the two on Twitter.
Myself & @TheMattCardona no longer will be actively tagging. BUT, we are interested in dream match up scenarios… so far my list looks like:
-The Rock N Roll Express
-Headbangers
-The Impact Players
-America’s Most Wanted
-The New Rockers
Who’s got some more ideas?
— Brian Myers (@myers_wrestling) May 9, 2020
