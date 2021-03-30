Various News: Preview for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, New Matches Added, Reminder for Tonight’s NWA Powerrr

– Impact Wrestling is back with a new edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show will feature James Storm’s 1000th match, where he will face Eric Young. Impact TV programming will begin at 7:00 pm EST with Before The Impact, featuring a tag team match with Rohit Raju and Hernandez against Fallah Bahh and Shera.

Sami Callihan vs. Larry D has also been added to tonight’s IMPACT! Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* Before The Impact: Rohit Raju and Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh and Shera

* Suicide vs. Brian Myers

* Larry D vs. Sami Callihan

* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander & TJP

* James Storm vs. Eric Young (Storm’s 1000th Match)

* AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis to appear

Impact Wrestling will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 at 10:00 pm EST showcasing the best of ODB. Also, TNA Bound for Glory 2012 will air on AXS TV today at 3:00 pm EST.

– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode at 6:05 pm EST on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:

* NWA Television Championship Match: The Pope (c) vs. Fred Rosser

* Thunder Rosa