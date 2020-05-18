Various News: Preview For Tonight’s RAW Includes Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin, RUSH Training Video, Asuka Makes An Arcade Machine

May 18, 2020 | Posted by

– WWE has released a preview for tonight’s episode of RAW on the USA Network, which includes a match between Drew McIntyre and Smackdown’s Baron Corbin.

* The Street Profits to face The Viking Raiders in an axe-throwing contest

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre battles SmackDown’s King Corbin

* Bliss & Cross defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against The IIconics

* Asuka starts a new era on Monday Night Raw

– ROH has posted a video of RUSH and RUSH Jr training, The Bouncers welcoming Josh Woods to Happy Hour and more.

– Asuka has a new video showing her building an arcade machine.