Various News: Preview of Impact Slammiversary Main Event, MLW Hypes Friday’s Boiler Room Brawl

– Impact Wrestling has released a new video preview for the main event for Slammiversary. You can see the preview below for the match, which has Austin Aries take on Moose with Aries’ Impact World Championship on the line:

– MLW has posted a preview for the Boiler Room Brawl between MVP and Sami Callihan for this Friday’s episode of MLW: Fusion. The episode airs on beIN Sports:

See the first BOILER ROOM BRAWL in 2 decades this Friday night as the saga between Sami Callihan and MVP reaches its climax.

Witness the chaos, carnage and crazy as these two go to war Friday night 8pm ET on FUSION on beIN SPORTS.