Various News: Preview of Kyle O’Reilly on This Weekend’s Hey! (EW), Steelrs React to SmackDown, More TNA Impact Highlights
April 27, 2024 | Posted by
– AEW star Kyle O’Reilly is the guest on this weekend’s edition of Hey! (EW). The new episode debuts tomorrow morning on AEW’s YouTube channel. You can check out a preview clip below:
Calling all Canadians (and everyone else)! Kyle O’Reilly is gonna be on Hey! (EW)
Tune in to #AEW's YouTube channel bright and early TOMORROW MORNING to watch the brand new episode@KORCombat | @RJCity1 pic.twitter.com/dH82PC9YEW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 27, 2024
– WWE released a video of NFL Steelers players reacting to Triple H, LA Knight, and WWE SmackDown:
– TNA revealed some more highlights from this week’s Impact:
