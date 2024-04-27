wrestling / News

Various News: Preview of Kyle O’Reilly on This Weekend’s Hey! (EW), Steelrs React to SmackDown, More TNA Impact Highlights

April 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kyle O'Reilly AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Kyle O’Reilly is the guest on this weekend’s edition of Hey! (EW). The new episode debuts tomorrow morning on AEW’s YouTube channel. You can check out a preview clip below:

– WWE released a video of NFL Steelers players reacting to Triple H, LA Knight, and WWE SmackDown:

– TNA revealed some more highlights from this week’s Impact:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hey! (EW), Kyle O'Reilly, Smackdown, TNA Impact, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading