Various News: Preview of Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi at G1 Supercard, Nick Jackson Calls Out Impersonators

March 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– NJPW has released a preview of the Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi match at G1 Supercard. You can see it below:

– Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks posted to Twitter complaining of people attempting to impersonate their family members to get information on him and his brother. Nick noted that someone pretended to be their uncle in order to ask his thirteen year-old niece what his phone number was, and added this kind of thing is a daily occurrence:

ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard, Young Bucks

