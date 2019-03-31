Various News: Preview of Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi at G1 Supercard, Nick Jackson Calls Out Impersonators

– NJPW has released a preview of the Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi match at G1 Supercard. You can see it below:

– Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks posted to Twitter complaining of people attempting to impersonate their family members to get information on him and his brother. Nick noted that someone pretended to be their uncle in order to ask his thirteen year-old niece what his phone number was, and added this kind of thing is a daily occurrence:

Can the weirdos pretending to be our family making fake accounts all across social media messaging family members to try and get personal information from Matt and I get a life? — The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) March 30, 2019

Had someone pretend to be our uncle asking my 13 year old niece what my phone number is just an hour ago. It happens every day. https://t.co/opkX5aSJGB — The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) March 31, 2019