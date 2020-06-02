wrestling / News

Various News: Preview for Tonight’s AEW Dark, Preview for Impact Wrestling, Synopsis for Impact in 60 Debut

June 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW returns with a new episode of AEW Dark tonight. As noted, tonight show will feature the following lineup. The AEW Dark episode will debut at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel.

* Billy Gunn (w/ Austin Gunn) vs. John Skyler
* Shawn Spears vs. Clutch Adams
* Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon (w/ Leva Bates) vs. QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes (w/ Brandi Rhodes)
* The Butcher & The Blade (w/ The Bunny) vs. Jon Cruz & Joe Alonzo
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Big Game Leroy & EJ Lewis

– Also debuting tonight is a new episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Here’s a lineup for tonight’s show:

* No. 1 Contender’s Tournament finals: Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel
* Kylie Rae & Susie vs. Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan
* The Rascalz vs. TJP & Fallah Bah
* Crazzy Steve vs. Joey Ryan
* Chase Stevens vs. Raju Rohit
* Locker Room Talk with Chris Bey

– Following tonight’s Impact, Impact in 60 will debut on AXS TV. The debut episode will showcase the Best of the Asylum Years. Here’s a synopsis:

“A look back at some of the earliest memories in IMPACT Wrestling, featuring AJ Styles, Raven and many more.”

