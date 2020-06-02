Various News: Preview for Tonight’s AEW Dark, Preview for Impact Wrestling, Synopsis for Impact in 60 Debut

– AEW returns with a new episode of AEW Dark tonight. As noted, tonight show will feature the following lineup. The AEW Dark episode will debut at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel.

* Billy Gunn (w/ Austin Gunn) vs. John Skyler

* Shawn Spears vs. Clutch Adams

* Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon (w/ Leva Bates) vs. QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes (w/ Brandi Rhodes)

* The Butcher & The Blade (w/ The Bunny) vs. Jon Cruz & Joe Alonzo

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Big Game Leroy & EJ Lewis

TONIGHT on #AEWDark – We have a jam-packed show ready and waiting to premiere at 7e/6c PM via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2TKmny. pic.twitter.com/Ijsh95ap5H — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 2, 2020

– Also debuting tonight is a new episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Here’s a lineup for tonight’s show:

* No. 1 Contender’s Tournament finals: Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel

* Kylie Rae & Susie vs. Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan

* The Rascalz vs. TJP & Fallah Bah

* Crazzy Steve vs. Joey Ryan

* Chase Stevens vs. Raju Rohit

* Locker Room Talk with Chris Bey

– Following tonight’s Impact, Impact in 60 will debut on AXS TV. The debut episode will showcase the Best of the Asylum Years. Here’s a synopsis:

“A look back at some of the earliest memories in IMPACT Wrestling, featuring AJ Styles, Raven and many more.”