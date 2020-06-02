wrestling / News
Various News: Preview for Tonight’s AEW Dark, Preview for Impact Wrestling, Synopsis for Impact in 60 Debut
– AEW returns with a new episode of AEW Dark tonight. As noted, tonight show will feature the following lineup. The AEW Dark episode will debut at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel.
* Billy Gunn (w/ Austin Gunn) vs. John Skyler
* Shawn Spears vs. Clutch Adams
* Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon (w/ Leva Bates) vs. QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes (w/ Brandi Rhodes)
* The Butcher & The Blade (w/ The Bunny) vs. Jon Cruz & Joe Alonzo
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Big Game Leroy & EJ Lewis
TONIGHT on #AEWDark – We have a jam-packed show ready and waiting to premiere at 7e/6c PM via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2TKmny. pic.twitter.com/Ijsh95ap5H
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 2, 2020
– Also debuting tonight is a new episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Here’s a lineup for tonight’s show:
* No. 1 Contender’s Tournament finals: Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel
* Kylie Rae & Susie vs. Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan
* The Rascalz vs. TJP & Fallah Bah
* Crazzy Steve vs. Joey Ryan
* Chase Stevens vs. Raju Rohit
* Locker Room Talk with Chris Bey
– Following tonight’s Impact, Impact in 60 will debut on AXS TV. The debut episode will showcase the Best of the Asylum Years. Here’s a synopsis:
“A look back at some of the earliest memories in IMPACT Wrestling, featuring AJ Styles, Raven and many more.”
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Responds To Chris Jericho Saying Anybody Who Didn’t Like AEW Stadium Stampede Match Has No Soul, Says Match Made Mockery Of Wrestling
- Bray Wyatt Reveals That Sid Vicious Destroyed One Of His Toys When He Was A Kid Backstage In WCW
- Fan Claims He Was Blocked By Chris Jericho on Twitter After Making Black Lives Matter Video
- Shelly Martinez On The Differences Between Stephanie McMahon and Dixie Carter