Various News: Preview For Tonight’s Lucha Underground, Miz Calls Daniel Bryan Disrespectful, Cedric Alexander Is Ready For Any Challenger

– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of Lucha Underground, featuring champion Pentagon battling Cage and more…

Paul London battles newcomer Dezmond X for the final Ancient Aztec Medallion, who will leave with the gold? Find out in the newest episode of “Lucha Underground.” Johnny Mundo takes on the Giant Snake Man, Vibora. Cage and Pentagon Dark collide in the main event…

– Following the fneralk segment for Team Hell No on last night’s WWE Smackdown, Miz posted the following about Daniel Bryan’s interruption…

How disrespectful is Daniel Bryan? Can’t he tell I was in mourning?!#SDLive #WhoCrashesAFuneral pic.twitter.com/tf8Dz0eAUN — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 18, 2018

– It was announced on last night’s WWE 205 Live that there will be a #1 contender’s match next week. Champion Cedric Alexander reacts to the news in the below video…