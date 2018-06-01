Various News: Preview For Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV, Official Preview For Monday’s WWE Raw Tag Team Battle Royal

– WWE posted the following preview for Monday’s WWE Raw tag team battle royal, which will crown contenders for the tag team titles…

Who will be next to challenge The Deleters of Worlds? After The B-Team’s barbecue devolved into a coleslaw-slinging melee, the frustrated duo approached Raw General Manager Kurt Angle to demand a Raw Tag Team Championship opportunity against “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt. However, on the red brand, opportunities are earned, so on Raw in Houston, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas will be among the participants of a Tag Team Battle Royal, in which the last team standing will be next in line to challenge Hardy & Wyatt for their titles. Regardless of what you think of them, The B-Team have impressed in the ring recently. Could The “B” in B-Team actually stand for “Best” when this match is over? Don’t miss any of the action on Monday Night Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV…

* Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

* Cody vs. Kota Ibushi

* Guerrillas of Destiny & Bad Luck Fale vs. The Young Bucks & Marty Scurll