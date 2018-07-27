wrestling / News
Various News: Preview For Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV, Superstars React To First All-Women’s PPV, Seth Rollins Meets Taking Back Sunday
– NJPW on AXS TV will kick off their coverage of the G1 Climax 28 tournament tonight with the following matches from night one…
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Minoru Suzuki
– Cathy Kelley breaks down the overwhelming social media reaction by WWE Superstars both past and present to the announcement of the first-ever all women’s PPV…
– Seth Rollins met members of rock band Taking Back Sunday last night and posted a photo on his Instagram…