wrestling / News

Various News: Preview For Tonight’s NXT TV, Charlotte To Present Award At The ESPYs, Lio Rush Comments on Big WWE 205 Live Win

July 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NXT's WWE NXT Logo NXT TV - NXT on USA Network Ealy

– Here is a preview for tonight’s episode of NXT TV. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* Dakota Kai vs. Lacey Evans
* #1 Contender’s Match: Nikki Cross vs. Kairi Sane vs. Candice LeRae

– WWE’s Charlotte will present an award at tonight’s ESPYs…

– Lio Rush commented on his victory over Akira Tozawa on last night’s WWE 205 Live…

