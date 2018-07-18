wrestling / News
Various News: Preview For Tonight’s NXT TV, Charlotte To Present Award At The ESPYs, Lio Rush Comments on Big WWE 205 Live Win
July 18, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is a preview for tonight’s episode of NXT TV. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…
* Dakota Kai vs. Lacey Evans
* #1 Contender’s Match: Nikki Cross vs. Kairi Sane vs. Candice LeRae
– WWE’s Charlotte will present an award at tonight’s ESPYs…
WOOOOO! @MsCharlotteWWE will be presenting an award at the @ESPYS tomorrow night! Make sure to tune in! #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/q72gTcnjWA
— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2018
– Lio Rush commented on his victory over Akira Tozawa on last night’s WWE 205 Live…