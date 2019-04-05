Joey Ryan’s Penis Party Notes, Pics, Video: Priscilla Kelly Has ‘Tampon Druids’ at Joey Ryan’s Penis Party, David Arquette & DDP Appear, Ryan Does Massive Penis Flip

– We don’t have results for the Joey Ryan’s Penis Party show at WrestleCon, but apparently it was a doozy. You can see a couple tweets below from the event. They reveal that Priscilla Kelly, who has garnered a lot of attention for things like throwing up on Ryan’s crotch and a now-infamous “tampon spot” in January, is really leaning into her gimmick hard and had a couple of “tampon druids” come to the ring with her for her match.

In addition, David Arquette and Diamond Dallas Page appeared at the show, which took place on Friday night. And finally, Ryan managed to acheive a multi-person penis suplex. Yep, enjoy that folks.