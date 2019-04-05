wrestling / News
Joey Ryan’s Penis Party Notes, Pics, Video: Priscilla Kelly Has ‘Tampon Druids’ at Joey Ryan’s Penis Party, David Arquette & DDP Appear, Ryan Does Massive Penis Flip
– We don’t have results for the Joey Ryan’s Penis Party show at WrestleCon, but apparently it was a doozy. You can see a couple tweets below from the event. They reveal that Priscilla Kelly, who has garnered a lot of attention for things like throwing up on Ryan’s crotch and a now-infamous “tampon spot” in January, is really leaning into her gimmick hard and had a couple of “tampon druids” come to the ring with her for her match.
In addition, David Arquette and Diamond Dallas Page appeared at the show, which took place on Friday night. And finally, Ryan managed to acheive a multi-person penis suplex. Yep, enjoy that folks.
@Priscillakelly_ entrance has me shook!!!!!!!! @JoeyRyanOnline unbelievable night. #JoeyRyanPP pic.twitter.com/sMsiUtxYo7
— Jeffrey Taylor (@JeffreyShowLive) April 6, 2019
Joey Ryan had his Dick Druids….@priscillakelly_ has….well…#JoeyRyansPenisParty pic.twitter.com/xi3Zn8rgsR
— Steve McNeill (@stevenautomatic) April 6, 2019
Everyone at Takeover missed out on the Tampon Druids accompanying @priscillakelly_ to the ring at Joey Ryan's Penis Party. #PenisParty #WrestleCon @mccarthyredhead @VinceAverill @Suburbanxfight pic.twitter.com/8rUgZdqHhT
— Michael (@MichaelNotMikey) April 6, 2019
Former WCW Champion David Arquette was at Joey Ryan’s Penis Party accompanied by DDP. And that Sentence is incredibly bizarre to say out loud. pic.twitter.com/K6xtLZp1d9
— Prax Jarvin (@PraxJarvin) April 6, 2019
👍💪✨#JoeyRyanPP pic.twitter.com/73hXEYG37V
— マメBANANA (@Fab_Simpsons) April 6, 2019
