Various News: Private Party Cooks With Brandi Rhodes, Free Match From Extreme Rules 2016, WWE Stock Update
July 15, 2020
– The latest edition of ‘A Shot of Brandi’ features AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes cooking with Private Party. Rhodes will team with Allie on tonight’s AEW Fight for the Fallen.
– WWE stock opened at $46.46 per share this morning.
– WWE has released a free match from Extreme Rules 2016: a fatal 4-way for the Intercontinental title featuring The Miz defending against Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
