wrestling / News
Various News: Pro Wrestling Tees Launches ROH Shop Website, Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup
– Pro Wrestling Tees has created a new Ring of Honor (ROH) shopping experience on its website called ShopHonor.com. The website has new t-shirts available for ROH champs FTR, Samoa Joe, Wheeler Yuta, Jonathan Gresham, and more.
– A new episode of NJPW Strong streams tonight on FITE TV and New Japan World. Here’s the lineup:
* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament: Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alan Angels) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)
* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship tournament: Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Misterioso) vs. Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl)
* Tom Lawlor vs. Bad Dude Tito
– Here is the weekend TV lineup for UWN Championship Wrestling:
* UWN Champion Jordan Clearwater vs. Chris Adonis
* Karl Fredericks vs. Kevin Knight
* Peter Avalon vs. El Primohenio
* Marina Shafir vs. Alex Gracia
* Jack Banning vs. Ju Dizz
More Trending Stories
- Note on the Backstage Plans For Cora Jade’s Recent Heel Turn On NXT 2.0
- More On WWE Possibly Changing RAW To A TV-14 Program, Note On Who Made Decision
- Corey Graves Criticizes Everyone Wrestling A Similar Style In WWE NXT 2.0
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star