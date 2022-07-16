wrestling / News

Various News: Pro Wrestling Tees Launches ROH Shop Website, Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup

July 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH logo, Jay Lethal, ROH Week By Week Gabe Sapolsky, Kevin Eck Image Credit: ROH

– Pro Wrestling Tees has created a new Ring of Honor (ROH) shopping experience on its website called ShopHonor.com. The website has new t-shirts available for ROH champs FTR, Samoa Joe, Wheeler Yuta, Jonathan Gresham, and more.

– A new episode of NJPW Strong streams tonight on FITE TV and New Japan World. Here’s the lineup:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament: Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alan Angels) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)
* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship tournament: Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Misterioso) vs. Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl)
* Tom Lawlor vs. Bad Dude Tito

– Here is the weekend TV lineup for UWN Championship Wrestling:

* UWN Champion Jordan Clearwater vs. Chris Adonis
* Karl Fredericks vs. Kevin Knight
* Peter Avalon vs. El Primohenio
* Marina Shafir vs. Alex Gracia
* Jack Banning vs. Ju Dizz

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Pro Wrestling Tees, ROH, UWN, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading