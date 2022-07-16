Various News: Pro Wrestling Tees Launches ROH Shop Website, Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup

– Pro Wrestling Tees has created a new Ring of Honor (ROH) shopping experience on its website called ShopHonor.com. The website has new t-shirts available for ROH champs FTR, Samoa Joe, Wheeler Yuta, Jonathan Gresham, and more.

– A new episode of NJPW Strong streams tonight on FITE TV and New Japan World. Here’s the lineup:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament: Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alan Angels) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship tournament: Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Misterioso) vs. Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl)

* Tom Lawlor vs. Bad Dude Tito

– Here is the weekend TV lineup for UWN Championship Wrestling:

* UWN Champion Jordan Clearwater vs. Chris Adonis

* Karl Fredericks vs. Kevin Knight

* Peter Avalon vs. El Primohenio

* Marina Shafir vs. Alex Gracia

* Jack Banning vs. Ju Dizz