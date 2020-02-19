wrestling / News
Various News: PROGRESS Postpones Chapter 105 Event, Roman Reigns Surprises Make-A-Wish Kid, Ruthless Aggression Series Clip
– PROGRESS has announced that they have postponed their Chapter 105 event due to the announcement of NXT UK Takeover: Dublin. They wrote on Instagram:
“DATE CHANGE! 26th April moves to Monday 20th April with a 7pm bell time.
Due to the announcement of NXT UK Takeover: Dublin, PROGRESS Management have moved Chapter 105, scheduled for Sunday April 26.
Chapter 105 will now take place on Monday April 20, with a 7pm start time (doors open at 5PM). Estimated finish time will be 10:30-11 PM. The show will still be at the Electric Ballroom in Camden.
Tickets will open for Club PROGRESS member presale ASAP, and for general sale one week after that. Finalised on-sale info will be posted when we have it.”
– Roman Reigns surprised a Connecticut Wish Kid fan named Israel Rodriguez on today’s episode of The Bump. Rodriguez, who is 12, wanted to attend Wrestlemania. He has been fighting leukemia since 2019.
– WWE has posted a clip of John Cena’s episode of their Ruthless Aggression documentary series:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Hulk Hogan’s Concerns About Working with Vader in WCW, The Delay In Their Match
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Sherri Martel Refusing to Stop Smoking Marijuana In WWE, Her Reputation For Being Wild Backstage
- Update on Bayley’s Planned Opponent For WrestleMania 36
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Randy Savage Wanting to Prove A Point to Vince McMahon When He Came to WCW