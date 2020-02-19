Various News: PROGRESS Postpones Chapter 105 Event, Roman Reigns Surprises Make-A-Wish Kid, Ruthless Aggression Series Clip

– PROGRESS has announced that they have postponed their Chapter 105 event due to the announcement of NXT UK Takeover: Dublin. They wrote on Instagram:

“DATE CHANGE! 26th April moves to Monday 20th April with a 7pm bell time.

Due to the announcement of NXT UK Takeover: Dublin, PROGRESS Management have moved Chapter 105, scheduled for Sunday April 26.

Chapter 105 will now take place on Monday April 20, with a 7pm start time (doors open at 5PM). Estimated finish time will be 10:30-11 PM. The show will still be at the Electric Ballroom in Camden.

Tickets will open for Club PROGRESS member presale ASAP, and for general sale one week after that. Finalised on-sale info will be posted when we have it.”

– Roman Reigns surprised a Connecticut Wish Kid fan named Israel Rodriguez on today’s episode of The Bump. Rodriguez, who is 12, wanted to attend Wrestlemania. He has been fighting leukemia since 2019.

– WWE has posted a clip of John Cena’s episode of their Ruthless Aggression documentary series: