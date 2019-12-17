Various News: Promo For Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi, Final Smackdown Viewership

– NJPW has released a new promo for the match between Kazuchika Okada and Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 14. You can see it below. The two will face off for kada’s IWGP Heavyweight Championship on the first night of the show:

– The finalized viewership for Friday’s episode of Smackdown was 2.330 million. As noted, the show did a 0.7 rating (rounded) in the 18 – 49 demo.