Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Promo For ROH Death Before Dishonor, Scott Hall Says Original nWo Should Get Together Soon

July 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Death Before Dishonor

– Ring of Honor has released a new promo video for Death Before Dishonor. The PPV takes place on September 28th in Las Vegas. You can see the video below:

– Scott Hall replied to a tweet by Hulk Hogan that tagged him and Kevin Nash, suggesting that the three should get together again soon:

article topics :

Death Before Dishonor, nWo, Scott Hall, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading