Various News: Promo For ROH Death Before Dishonor, Scott Hall Says Original nWo Should Get Together Soon
July 27, 2018 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor has released a new promo video for Death Before Dishonor. The PPV takes place on September 28th in Las Vegas. You can see the video below:
– Scott Hall replied to a tweet by Hulk Hogan that tagged him and Kevin Nash, suggesting that the three should get together again soon:
We should all get together soon #DareYa https://t.co/vpqDyE7yLi
— Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) July 27, 2018