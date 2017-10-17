wrestling / News
Various News: Pulp Fashion Highlights From Smackdown, Slammiversary Now on GWN App
– WWE posted highlights from this week’s Pulp Fashion segment on Smackdown. You can see them below:
Wait a minute…@WWEFandango has to do WHAT to save @MmmGorgeous?! #SDLive #PulpFashion pic.twitter.com/ATmLUGtcJ8
— WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2017
.@WWEFandango and @mmmgorgeous still aren't sold on the whole "best friend" idea… #SDLive #PulpFashion @ViktorRiseWWE @KonnorWWE pic.twitter.com/YkBInqq0o5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 18, 2017
– Impact Wrestling has announced that Slammiversary is now available on the Global Wrestling Network App. You can see the announcement video below.