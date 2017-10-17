 

wrestling / News

Various News: Pulp Fashion Highlights From Smackdown, Slammiversary Now on GWN App

October 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pulp Fashion Smackdown 101717

– WWE posted highlights from this week’s Pulp Fashion segment on Smackdown. You can see them below:

– Impact Wrestling has announced that Slammiversary is now available on the Global Wrestling Network App. You can see the announcement video below.

article topics :

Breezango, Global Wrestling Network, Slammiversary, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

