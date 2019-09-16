wrestling / News
Various News: Puma King In BOLA, Jay White, Kota Ibushi
September 16, 2019 | Posted by
– Jay White is looking forward to his match with Tetsuya Naito.
– Puma King will replace Laredo Kid in PWG Battle of Los Angles.
Laredo Kid will no longer be a participant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. Puma King has now entered the tournament, and will face Bandido on Night Two!

– Kota Ibushi has a new briefcase that he plans to keep through Wrestle Kingdom.
