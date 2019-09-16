wrestling / News

Various News: Puma King In BOLA, Jay White, Kota Ibushi

September 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Jay White NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 26, NJPW G1 Climax

– Jay White is looking forward to his match with Tetsuya Naito.

– Puma King will replace Laredo Kid in PWG Battle of Los Angles.

– Kota Ibushi has a new briefcase that he plans to keep through Wrestle Kingdom.

