Various News: Randy Orton and Mick Foley Remember Match At Backlash 2004, Wrestling World Reacts To Death Of Dick Steinborn

Randy Orton and Mick Foley Remember Match At Backlash 2004, Wrestling World Reacts To Death Of Dick Steinborn

April 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton Mick Foley Backlash 2004

– Mick Foley reacted to a video someone posted on Twitter to commemorate the 16th anniversary of his match with Randy Orton at Backlash 2004. Foley called it the best match of his career.

Orton replied: “That is probably my favorite and the most impactful match of my career. #stillhavethethumbtacks #thankyoumick

– As we noted earlier today former AWA, NWA and WWC wrestler Dick Steinborn has passed away at the age of 86. Various people in the wrestling world have commented on his passing including Dutch Mantell and Adam Pearce.

