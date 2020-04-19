Various News: Randy Orton and Mick Foley Remember Match At Backlash 2004, Wrestling World Reacts To Death Of Dick Steinborn

– Mick Foley reacted to a video someone posted on Twitter to commemorate the 16th anniversary of his match with Randy Orton at Backlash 2004. Foley called it the best match of his career.

Orton replied: “That is probably my favorite and the most impactful match of my career. #stillhavethethumbtacks #thankyoumick”

16 YEARS AGO, TODAY – the best match of my career! #Backlash2004 @RandyOrton Great job on the video! https://t.co/zR1TPF09KZ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 18, 2020

@RealMickFoley that is probably my favorite and the most impactful match of my career. #stillhavethethumbtacks #thankyoumick 🙏🏼 https://t.co/1Z9XQlBnHM — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 18, 2020

– As we noted earlier today former AWA, NWA and WWC wrestler Dick Steinborn has passed away at the age of 86. Various people in the wrestling world have commented on his passing including Dutch Mantell and Adam Pearce.

Heartbreaking news this morning, Dick Steinborn passes away at the age of 86. The son of Milo Steinborn (also a wrestler), Dick wrestler for 34 years, winning titles in the AWA and many other places, and was especially huge in California. Our deepest condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/02blkGlfWq — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) April 18, 2020

Just heard the passing of Dick Steinborn one of the most gifted wrestling performers of all time. Tremendously talented and a good guy. If I had to compare, Dickie was an earlier version of @AJStylesOrg and even had time for this rookie in my first year. RIP Mr. Steinborn. — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) April 18, 2020

Godspeed, Dick Steinborn. Rest well, sir. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) April 18, 2020

Pro wrestling has lost another great with the passing of Dick Steinborn at age 86. A master storyteller and a treasure trove of wrestling history, Dickie was an amazing mat technician and ring general. The ultimate good guy. pic.twitter.com/aZ0AM7vK7M — Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) April 18, 2020