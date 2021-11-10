wrestling / News

Various News: Randy Orton Helps Young Fan At Birmingham WWE Event, Bobby Steveson Gets New Name, AEW Presale Codes

November 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– During a WWE live event in Birmingham, UK this past Friday, Randy Orton helped out a young fan that was being squashed against the guardrail by the adults nearby. Orton greeted fans after his match and noticed the kid. He made sure the child was okay and then spoke with the fans later on about it. You can see video of Orton being a good guy below.

– Bobby Steveson, the brother of Gable Steveson, has been given the name Damon Kemp in WWE NXT. WWE recently filed a trademark on the name.

Steveson wrote: “The name is DAMON KEMP and I’ am going to smash your favorite Super Star.. coming soon.

– AEW Dynamite will happen at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on January 5. It will be the first episode on TBS. The presale code for the taping is AEWEWR, and that happens tomorrow at 11 AM ET through 11 PM ET. Tickets then go on sale officially on Friday at 12 PM ET.

Meanwhile, Dynamite will take place in Greensboro, NC at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 22. The pre-sale code is AEWGSO. The presale happens tomorrow from 10 AM ET to 10 PM ET. Tickets officially go on sale on Friday.

