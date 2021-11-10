Various News: Randy Orton Helps Young Fan At Birmingham WWE Event, Bobby Steveson Gets New Name, AEW Presale Codes

– During a WWE live event in Birmingham, UK this past Friday, Randy Orton helped out a young fan that was being squashed against the guardrail by the adults nearby. Orton greeted fans after his match and noticed the kid. He made sure the child was okay and then spoke with the fans later on about it. You can see video of Orton being a good guy below.

Heres video of that incident where @RandyOrton helped the kid who was being squashed by the fans in Birmingham,England. Bravo Randy,bravo.Randy Orton Came Over To Where I Was and He helped Young Fan WWE Live UK… https://t.co/rv8GsVSVjf via @YouTube — #1RandyOrtonSource (@BaltOs1Fan) November 10, 2021

– Bobby Steveson, the brother of Gable Steveson, has been given the name Damon Kemp in WWE NXT. WWE recently filed a trademark on the name.

Steveson wrote: “The name is DAMON KEMP and I’ am going to smash your favorite Super Star.. coming soon.”

The name is DAMON KEMP and I' am going to smash your favorite Super Star.. coming soon — Bobby Steveson (@damonkempwwe) November 9, 2021

I am curious to know who that Damon Kemp guy is.. 😉 https://t.co/TX2M1XD1Qg — Bobby Steveson (@damonkempwwe) November 9, 2021

– AEW Dynamite will happen at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on January 5. It will be the first episode on TBS. The presale code for the taping is AEWEWR, and that happens tomorrow at 11 AM ET through 11 PM ET. Tickets then go on sale officially on Friday at 12 PM ET.

Meanwhile, Dynamite will take place in Greensboro, NC at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 22. The pre-sale code is AEWGSO. The presale happens tomorrow from 10 AM ET to 10 PM ET. Tickets officially go on sale on Friday.