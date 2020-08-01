wrestling / News
Various News: Randy Orton Hypes TalkNShopAMania Tonight, Nyla Rose Says AEW Title Belts Can Be Found In Stores
– In a post on Twitter, Randy Orton hyped up the The Good Brothers’ TalkNShopAMania PPV tonight (which is currently ongoing) with a heelish post.
He wrote: “Heard there’s some shitty rasslin on PPV tonight. What’s this all about? I hope it fails miserably. #TalkNShopAMania”
– Nyla Rose took to Twitter to let AEW fans know AEW title belts are available in Walmart stores.
