Various News: Randy Orton Reacts To NFL Player’s Odd Behavior, More Dark Side of the Ring Coming to Hulu, Chris Bey Pays Tribute To Kirk White

– During yesterday’s NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets, Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown took off his helmet, jersey and shoulder pads, before throwing his gloves and undershirt to the audience. He then ran through one of the end zones as the game clock continued to run. In a post on Twitter, Randy Orton reacted to the familiar pose he gave during the incident.

– The second half of the third season of Dark Side of the Ring will be added to Hulu on January 15.

– As previously reported, Big Time Wrestling founder and promoter Kirk White passed away this week at the age of 63. Chris Bey paid tribute to White in a new vlog.